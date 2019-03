The Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 has begun for a full week of not just incredible fashion on the runway, but also impeccable fashion on the streets. When it comes to street style, Seoul does it best with a diverse mix of edgy and sophisticated. Follow photographer Paul Jeong as he captures the coolest looks spotted outside the shows and make sure you check back daily for updates.

